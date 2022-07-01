InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a pair of mountain bike shorts to help a rider gain leverage, increase power and save energy when climbing hilly terrain," said an inventor, from Portland, Ore., "so I invented THE CLIMBER. My design helps a rider to maintain a forward position of body weight on the seat of the bike."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved pair of shorts for mountain bike riders. In doing so, it enables the wearer to gain more leverage and power when climbing hills. As a result, it increases efficiency and it could help to reduce effort on inclined road or trail surfaces. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for mountain bike riders. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PTA-111, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-shorts-for-mountain-bike-riders-301579139.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.