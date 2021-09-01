PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I went to the beach and had to carry way too many things to have fun. I thought there could be an all-in-one, lightweight and easy to carry and use solution to enhance comfort and fun," said an inventor, from Tamarac, Fla., "so I invented the BEACH ONE. My design ensures that you have everything you need to relax in the shade, listen to music, charge a phone and store valuables."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective accessory for relaxing outdoors. In doing so, it provides protection against the sun and it could enhance fun in the sun. It also enables you to comfortably rest your head, listen to music and charge devices and it ensures that personal items can be safely stored and accessed when needed. The invention features a compact and lightweight design that is easy to use, transport and store and it reduces the number of items you have to carry for outdoor activities at the beach, pool or park. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.
