PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I was young, I used a tennis ball to practice pitching by bouncing the ball off a solid wall," said an inventor from Palm Harbor, Fla. "This inspired me to develop a training aid for baseball players of all ages."

He developed the STARZ PRACTICE BASEBALL to provide a skill-enhancing and practical training aid for baseball players that would feature an effective design that would be easy to use. This patent-pending invention aids in players developing muscle memory to properly grip a baseball when pitching. Its use may enable the pitcher to effectively throw a wide range of pitches. Additionally, it may save time and effort for more consistent and efficient practices by eliminating pitchers from chasing and retrieving baseballs. It also has the application for seasoned pitchers to use as a warm-up instrument.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-106, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

