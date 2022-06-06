InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a lightweight stool for family beach outings," said an inventor, from Lancaster, S.C., "so I invented the SAND STOOL. My design ensures that a seat is available at the beach or while camping, fishing and enjoying other outdoor activities."

The patent-pending invention provides a portable stool for use at the beach and other outdoor locations. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of carrying and using bulky beach chairs. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for beach goers, outdoor enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-803, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

