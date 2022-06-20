InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective barrier between a fisherman's thumb and palm and sharp hooks, fish teeth and spines," said an inventor, from Bakersfield, Calif., "so I invented CHANCE'S THUMB GUARD. My design could help to prevent injuries to the thumb and hand while fishing."

The invention protects the angler's thumb when removing a catch from his line. In doing so, it prevents the thumb from being jabbed by a hook or bitten by a fish. As a result, it enhances safety and it helps to reduce pain and discomfort. The invention features a lightweight and flexible design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FMB-911, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

