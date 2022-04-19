InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a series of protective accessories to reduce the incidence of injuries caused while playing contact and leisure sports like football, hockey, skateboarding and cycling," said an inventor, from Whites Creek, Tenn., "so I invented the PRO - CAP. My design could protect the head, spinal area and vertebra by absorbing impact."

The patent-pending invention provides a series of accessories to protect the head, frontal/temporal lobes, neck, spine and upper body. In doing so, it reduces the risk of injuries. It also enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and comfortable design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for athletes, leisure sport enthusiasts, children, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NAM-128, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

