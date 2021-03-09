PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to teach horseback riding students to pick up their heads while riding," said an inventor, from Lutz, Fla., "so I invented the HEADS UP."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to train a horseback rider or other athlete to keep his head up. In doing so, it encourages the user to expand his field of vision. As a result, it enhances safety and situational awareness and it could help to prevent accidents and injuries. The invention features a versatile and lightweight design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for young or novice horse riding enthusiasts and other athletes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide added safety for riders and it can be applied to other sports and activities as well."
The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-2772, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
