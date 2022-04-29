InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a designer and I wanted to create a fashionable way to show off your favorite sports team at the office, at a game or during a night out on the town," said an inventor, from Pasadena, Calif., "so I invented BLAJERS. My design could offer a cool and stylish addition to any wardrobe."

The patent-pending invention provides a stylish and trendy garment for sports fans. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional sportswear and causal, business attire. As a result, it could spark attention and it could show support for a favorite team. The invention features a versatile and eye-catching design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for sports enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1407, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

