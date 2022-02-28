InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to help basketball players develop proper shooting form and technique," said an inventor, from Mesquite, Nev., "so I invented the SHOOTING PACK. My design produces a smooth delivery and it could help to improve shooting skills."

The invention provides a performance-enhancing training aid for basketball players. In doing so, it encourages proper form when shooting a basketball. As a result, it ensures that the shoulder and elbow are in the correct position and it could increase range and accuracy. The invention features a comfortable and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for basketball players. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGT-110, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

