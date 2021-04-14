PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and creative way for my daughter to play while riding a bike," said an inventor, from Stone Mountain, Ga., "so I invented THE ICEY. My design offers a unique alternative to traditional boring bicycles."
The invention provides a fun and unique bicycle for children. In doing so, it encourages imaginative outdoor play and exercise. It also enhances entertainment and it could make riding a bicycle more enjoyable. The invention features an eye-catching design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AAT-4522, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
