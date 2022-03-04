InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a soccer coach, Irealize there are not any products available that allow players to practice alone," said an inventor from Sugarland, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a means to allow individuals to practice aiming their shots that may be set up by one person."

He designed the patent-pending MAGNET SHOT to provide a practice aid for athletes featuring a portable and versatile design. The use of this invention may result in players being more accurate shooters and passers that could increase their confidence while enhancing their performance in game situations. Additionally, it would allow players to practice a wide range of passing, dribbling and shooting techniques.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HFD-127, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

