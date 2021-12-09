InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I bought my children baseball gloves, I tried every product on the market to help break in the glove. They all failed, repeatedly," said an inventor from Hercules, Calif. "So, I created the ACCELERATED BREAKING SYSTEM."

The invention fulfills the need for a quick and effective means of breaking in a baseball glove. It would ensure a glove was flexible and had a pocket in which a baseball fit snugly and properly. Thus, preventing the ball from "sticking" in the glove or falling out and allowing a player to quickly and easily release and retrieve a ball from the glove. Additionally, this device would be easy to use, and performance enhancing.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SFO-787, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-presents-new-baseball-accessory-sfo-787-301441552.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.