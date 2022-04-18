InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a new athletic glove to help prevent injuries to the hand and fingers while also increasing stability for the wrist," said one of two inventors, from Summerville, S.C., "so we invented the WRIST FACTOR. Our design would eliminate the need to wrap the fingers and wrist with sports tape."

The invention provides an improved glove for athletes. In doing so, it protects the hand and fingers against injuries. It also offers added support and stability for the wrist. As a result, it could enhance comfort and performance. The invention features a protective design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for athletes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CBA-3346, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

