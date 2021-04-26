InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "A friend of mine was hit with a kick during a soccer match and was seriously injured even though he was wearing a conventional athletic protector, said one of two inventors from Markham, Ontario. "To prevent such injuries, I thought of a way to redesign this protective gear, so it was more effective."

They developed a prototype for POOR MAN'S BIDET to provide greater protection for male genitalia than afforded by standard athletic protectors. As such, it absorbs and redistributes impact to prevent injuries and enhances safety. Thus, this novel accessory affords peace of mind. Users will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is. In addition, it is lightweight, compact, practical and easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-384, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

