NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Iovate Health Sciences USA Inc. ("Iovate") announces that its current CEO, Terry Begley, will be retiring from his current role after nearly 21 years with the company. Terry has played a key role in the growth and evolution of Iovate to its position today as one of the world's leading supplement companies. Terry will stay on in the new role of Senior Advisor and is committed to collaborating with Iovate's new CEO to help ensure his success and the continued growth of the company.
Iovate is pleased to announce that Tim Toll will assume the role of CEO effective July 13, 2020. Tim is a seasoned consumer goods executive who has strong global experience. His career spans senior executive roles in numerous well-regarded consumer brands companies included Proctor & Gamble, Campbell Soup and Pharmavite, and most recently Tim was the Chief Executive Officer of Irwin Naturals. Tim has worked on leading brands such as Pringles, Folgers Coffee, Campbell Soup and Nature Made Vitamins. Tim believes that to win in the marketplace you need to connect with consumers in every facet of the purchase process. In addition, he understands the need to have deep and strategic customer relationships. Tim will report to Michael Liu, Deputy Chairman of the Board for Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.
"We truly appreciate Terry's 21 years of dedication to Iovate, and we are looking forward to welcoming Tim on board. Tim's global business experience, values, and leadership abilities are fully aligned with Iovate's mission and culture," said Michael Liu.
"I am very excited to join the Iovate Team," said Tim Toll. "It is a terrific time to be part of the company and I look forward to the many opportunities ahead to continue to grow and lead the company into the future."
"My tenure at Iovate has been an exciting time as Iovate evolved into a worldwide leader in sports nutrition and wellness products," said Terry Begley, "It has been an honor to have worked over all those years with such an extraordinarily talented and dedicated team of game-changing professionals across all departments at Iovate. I am very thankful to have had the opportunity to act in an Executive role for all of my 21 years at Iovate and during this time have had many extraordinary experiences I will never forget. I am confident the company is well positioned for continued growth and prosperity."
About Iovate
Founded in 1995 and based in Oakville, Canada, Iovate is a dynamic, leading-edge nutrition company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition and weight management products in the world. With brand innovations like MuscleTech®, Six Star Pro Nutrition®, Purely Inspired®, Hydroxycut®, and Conscious Kitchen™ the company is committed to being the number one active nutrition and weight management lifestyle company in the world and enabling consumers everywhere to live more active lives. Iovate distributes across all major channels of distribution, including food, drug, mass and club, health food stores and online, as well as in more than 140 countries worldwide. Iovate products are available nationwide at GNC®, the Vitamin Shoppe®, Bodybuilding.com®, Walmart®, Target®, Walgreen's®, Sam's Club®, Amazon® and other fine retailers.