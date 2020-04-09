CHATSWORTH, Ill., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a few weeks of conversations with the Illinois State Police, new emergency rules have been issued regarding FOID card renewals, according to Richard Pearson, Executive Director of the Illinois State Rifle Association.
"The upshot is FOID card holders will be able to keep their FOID cards current during the coronavirus crisis and for one year after termination of the disaster," Pearson said. "These emergency rules help ensure that honest gun owners will not be blocked from making firearm or ammunition purchases. It has taken some time to get to this point, but we are pleased with the end result."
Specifically, the emergency rules for Firearm Owner Identification and Concealed Carry Licenses during the COVID-19 epidemic are as follows:
- FOID card holders, who submit their renewal application will remain valid during the duration of the state's disaster proclamation and for a period of 12 months following the termination of the disaster, even if their renewal application is/was not submitted prior to expiration.
- CCL licensees, who submit their renewal application, will remain valid during the duration of the state's disaster proclamation and for a period of 12 months following its termination, even if their CCL renewal application was not submitted prior to expiration.
- CCL licensees will not be required to immediately submit proof of three-hour training with their CCL renewal application.
- CCL licensees will need to submit proof of their three-hour renewal training within 12 months following the termination of the state's disaster proclamation in order to maintain the validity of their CCL license.
The new rules take effect immediately. For more information, log on to www.isra.org.