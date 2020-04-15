NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JDRF, the global leader in type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, today announced it will be the official charity partner of Ragnar, the largest running relay series in the world, for all of their U.S. events. This partnership begins as both organizations aim to virtually connect people through the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis and will expand further when Ragnar hosts in-person events in the future.
Ragnar regularly organizes team-based, athletic, outdoor adventure events, in particular its long-distance relays. In response to social distancing orders, Ragnar has transitioned to virtual events where participants choose an athletic challenge and team members. Through this new partnership, members of the Ragnar community will now be able to fundraise on behalf of JDRF as part of their virtual experience. Ragnar and JDRF will kick off the partnership with a virtual athletic experience in June to support JDRF's ongoing efforts to create a world without T1D.
"During this difficult time, it's more important than ever to support the T1D community, so we're thinking outside the box to reach even more people," said Joe Watterson, Vice President of Corporate Development at JDRF. "Ragnar's belief in ordinary people doing extraordinary things makes them a great partner. We hope that coming together virtually will make a difference for the T1D community, and will carry us through the finish line in the spirit of teamwork and camaraderie."
Fundraising walks and runs have been a core aspect of JDRF's community building and fundraising efforts, making Ragnar events a natural fit for JDRF. For those in the T1D community looking for additional support, connectivity, and an athletic challenge, this partnership offers a unique opportunity to band together to help accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications.
"We have been involved with JDRF for years, and it has been inspiring to see their relentless pursuit of one goal—a world without type 1 diabetes," said Tanner Bell, CEO of Ragnar Races. "At Ragnar, we focus on creating experiences that teams can conquer together. We believe that by joining the power of the Ragnar Nation with the passion and resources of JDRF, we can make a dramatic impact in the fight against T1D. I invite each Ragnarian to take up the charge and fight T1D in your own way. We will overcome T1D, together."
In recent years, Ragnar has raised more than $200,000 across 250 teams who opted to add a fundraising element to their event participation. Ragnar and JDRF will team up across all of their races and virtual events. For more information about this partnership and upcoming events, click here to be added to JDRF's mailing list.
For information and resources for the T1D community during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit https://www.jdrf.org/coronavirus/.
About JDRF
JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.2 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter: @JDRF
About Ragnar
Based in Utah, Ragnar is the largest overnight running relay series in the United States. Traversing inspiring and scenic destinations around the country, these events make testing your limits a team sport. In the Reebok Ragnar Relay Series, teams of 12 run a 200-mile relay over two days and one night; in Ragnar Trail Relays, teams of 8 run a 120-mile trail relay over the same time span. The more than 100,000 runners that participate each year embrace their inner wild to conquer what they thought impossible; sacrifice sleep for unforgettable moments and cross the finish line to receive our glorious finisher medals and coveted Double Medals.
Co-founded in 2004 by Ragnar CEO, Tanner Bell, the company began as a single relay from Logan to Park City, UT and has grown to include a portfolio of Reebok Ragnar Road Relays, Ragnar Trail Relays, Sprint Relays, and Sunset Relays, with more locations coming online every year. Engage with us on Twitter @RagnarRelay or on Facebook @TheRagnarRelaySeries.