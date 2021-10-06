Rebelle Rally Jeep® Factory Team 4xeVenture (#129) of Nena Barlow (right) and Teralin Petereit (left) will compete in the new Jeep Wrangler 4xe in 6th annual rally, which covers more than 1,400 miles through the Nevada and California deserts Oct. 7-16. The three Jeep factory teams in this year’s field will be driving the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, which delivers 49 MPGe and 21 miles of all-electric range with no range anxiety.