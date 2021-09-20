GENEVA, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPIRE Institute & Academy (IA), the elite Ohio sport boarding school known for its first-class facilities, outstanding coaching staff and academic excellence, is welcoming world-renowned sports agent and event producer, Jerry Solomon, as a consultant and Senior Vice President of Business Development.
Jerry's career spans decades and includes serving as President of the Washington, DC-based sports management and marketing company, ProServ, where he represented iconic athletes such as tennis' World #1 Ivan Lendl, as well as Olympic superstars Janet Evans, Shannon Miller, Karch Kiraly and Nancy Kerrigan. Solomon is also the Founder of StarGames, the Boston-based sports event production company responsible for the creation and production of over 100 events including Halloween on Ice, the Caesars Tennis Classic, A Salute to the Golden Age of American Skating, the King of the Beach Invitational and the BNP Paribas Showdown, which annually showcased some of the greatest names in tennis competing at New York's famed Madison Square Garden.
Jerry's success has earned him special recognition in the sports world, such as being inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame and the Personal Managers Hall of Fame. He has been named one of the Top 100 Most Powerful People in Sports and earned a spot as one of Figure Skating International's Top 25 Most Influential People in Figure Skating.
Also an accomplished author, his book, An Insider's Guide to Managing Sporting Events, gives readers a unique, step-by-step guide on sports event planning, from securing sponsorships, to recruiting athletes, all drawn from his own decades of experiences in the industry.
Jerry's academic and teaching background also pairs well with SPIRE's goals and objectives, as he previously served as an Adjunct Professor of Sports Marketing at the University of New Hampshire and the UCLA Anderson School of Business.
When Jerry heard that his longtime friend Ted Meekma was involved with SPIRE, he knew he wanted to be a part of the academy's vision. He explains, "When I look at SPIRE's facilities, location and objectives, I see that it's been built for the future sports marketplace. Their vision of sports training, coaching, rehabilitation, nutrition, fitness and academics fits a vision I have long thought was missing in the sports world." He goes on to say, "I love that SPIRE is available for all students and for athletes in every stage of their career. Whether it's active training for athletic hopefuls, those currently competing or coming back from an injury or retired athletes looking at the next stage of their careers, SPIRE delivers an ideal environment for merging athletic and academic excellence."
Jerry is excited for his part in SPIRE's future success. "SPIRE has an experienced management and support team that has quietly built a world class facility that is ready to welcome students, athletes, coaches, trainers, academics, researchers and more from around the world. I hope to help them grow the SPIRE vision by creating more events, bigger properties and adding more activities that showcase not only the SPIRE capabilities, but the athletes, partners and others who want to be part of the benefits that this unique property has to offer."
SPIRE Co-Managing Director Ted Meekma is looking forward to working with Jerry. "I'm a big fan of Jerry Solomon, whom I've known and respected for a long time. He's a consummate industry professional with a deep base of contacts and experience. And now, for him to commit to become our Senior Vice President of Business Development is a real coup. I expect big things to come from Jerry's exciting new relationship with SPIRE."
About SPIRE
SPIRE Institute & Academy is a comprehensive academic, athletic, personal skills and career development experience located within a world class event and wellness complex. Constructed on nearly 500 acres with more than 750,000 sq. ft. under roof, SPIRE (http://www.spireinstitute.org) encompasses four divisions: SPIRE Academy, an accredited college preparatory international boarding school and multi-sport/specialty training and development academy for 9-12 graders and a post grad program; SPIRE Institute, the research and development arm studying performance improvement across multiple disciplines; SPIRE Events, a facility and team that hosts local, national and international tournaments and events with the NCAA, the Big East, Big Ten and Atlantic 10 conferences, Olympic trials and world championship qualifiers; and SPIRE Fit, a community membership-based fitness, swim and health center open to the public. Sports currently featured on campus include swimming, track and field, basketball, esports, drone racing, wrestling and lacrosse (coming in 2022).
Media Contact
Monica Kolbay, SPIRE Institute & Academy (IA), 240-285-9844, monica@arachnidworks.com
SOURCE SPIRE Institute & Academy (IA)