KATONAH, N.Y., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To address the pandemic's enduring impact on consumers' workout habits and the fitness training industry, Jijo has launched the first virtual fitness platform that intelligently matches clients with certified trainers for live personalized home workouts. For trainers, Jijo's zero-marketing platform solves a critical pain point: how to grow clients and revenues in the hybrid in-person/virtual fitness environment that is here to stay. For consumers, Jijo uses advanced analytics to match trainers with clients based on their specific goals, schedule and home equipment.
While COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted at fitness clubs, data suggest changes in consumers' workout habits will sustain long after the pandemic eases. Half of Americans will not return to their gyms upon re-opening, and 37% of all gym members globally have already canceled or are considering canceling their memberships. While many have turned to at-home fitness and equipment apps, these pre-recorded ("pre-corded") brands have struggled to motivate and retain users with content that cannot be customized to clients' health goals, or foster meaningful trainer-client relationships.
"Attrition rates for even the most popular pre-corded home fitness brands approach 30% because content is not personalized, leaving consumers to scroll through hundreds if not thousands of workout options from trainers who may or may not be certified," said Charles Friedberg, Founder and CEO, Jijo. "This 'one-size-fits-all' fitness model doesn't work, so we built a platform focused on curation and connection – a live personalized connection – that empowers certified trainers to motivate and incentivize clients to achieve their health potential."
Early Company Milestones
- $1 million funding raise -- Jijo has raised more than $1 million in funding from a roster of industry-leading executives and entrepreneurs, including early investors in Peloton.
- Strategic partnership with the American Council on Exercise (ACE) -- The largest nonprofit health and fitness certification, education and training organization will work with Jijo to promote the importance of NCCA-accredited exercise professional certification programs, while Jijo offers a platform for ACE's more than 90,000 certified professionals to grow their virtual business.
- Pioneering workout incentives program -- Trainers and clients now have access to Jijo Rewards, the industry's first incentives program that allows clients to earn cash back on everyday purchases for simply continuing to work out weekly on Jijo – cash back that can eclipse monthly fees for working out on Jijo.
Supporting Quotes
Karl Dasher, Jijo investor and Founder/Managing Partner of KarVen LLC
"Even as Americans grow more comfortable returning to normal day-to-day routines, consumers are all-in on the benefits of home fitness. 42% of people prefer their home setup to the gym, while health and fitness equipment revenue more than doubled between March and October 2020 – investments that consumers will not want to simply write off. Jijo is uniquely positioned to accelerate this shift with live personalized training built around the schedule of trainers and clients, not the gym's."
Ashley Borden, Master Trainer, leading fitness and lifestyle consultant
"As a master trainer and business coach to fellow trainers, I can tell you that our industry is overwhelmed by the sheer volume of platforms and apps available on the market, but underwhelmed by the capabilities, ease of use and client experience they offer. Jijo spoke directly to me and my mission of helping clients become the best versions of themselves through fitness. At the same time, Jijo makes it easy for trainers to manage and grow their virtual fitness business by effortlessly unlocking multiple, innovative revenue streams beyond just class fees."
Graham Melstrand, Executive VP – Engagement, American Council on Exercise (ACE)
"Trainers have historically been at the mercy of whatever gyms they are affiliated with. Growth in virtual fitness over the past year is poised to shift the balance of power from gym to trainer – but it takes a trainer-oriented platform like Jijo to automate client acquisition and retention. We are thrilled to offer Jijo's platform to our community of more than 90,000 certified fitness professionals."
About Jijo
Jijo is the first virtual fitness platform that intelligently matches clients with certified trainers for live personalized home workouts. Unlike one-size-fits-all apps that overwhelm clients with workout content, Jijo's platform was built to facilitate content curation and connection – a live personalized connection – that empowers certified trainers to motivate and incentivize clients to achieve their full health potential, one virtual class at a time. Jijo starts with you, so get started with the Jijo virtual fitness platform by visiting https://myjijo.com/.
