TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Josh Williams, driver of the NASCAR Xfinity Series No. 92 for DGM Racing, sponsored by WORKPRO® Tools, looks forward to another week of taking on some of the best drivers in the world at the Food City 300 in Bristol, TN, this weekend. The race will take place Friday, September 17th, at 7:30 p.m. EST.
After the excitement of the race in Richmond, Williams and WORKPRO® Tools are ready for anything. Near the end of the Go Bowling 250's first stage Williams found himself racing against NASCAR royalty, Dale Earnhardt Jr. It was fodder for the commentators who played the radio communications of the two battling drivers. Their hard racing became a social media frenzy among Jr. Nation, with one Jr. fan going so far as to use old Josh Williams hero cards to start a bonfire after the race. And the whole thing will culminate when Williams appears on Jr.'s podcast this week.
"After meeting JR nation this weekend and seeing the passion of Dale's dans, I am definitely looking forward to recapping the race on the Dale Jr. Download. Should be some good stories and a lot of laughs along the way," says Williams, driver of the No. 92.
Williams and Earnhardt will meet again when they sit down to talk all things NASCAR on the Dale Jr. Download. You can download the podcast at http://www.dirtymomedia.com or catch the televised version on NBC Sports channel.
"Our partnership with DGM Racing and Josh Williams has been very exciting," said Lif Feng, Senior Vice President of Great Star Industrial USA, LLC. "What we witnessed this week on the track is a testament to why we chose to partner with Josh and the DGM team. Their commitment to excellence and willingness to take on all challenges is the exact spirit that WORKPRO® puts into every tool that we make. So if you're tackling your to do list at home or taking on a living legend like Dale Earnhardt Jr., WORKPRO® Tools is here to make sure you're ready."
Upcoming WORKPRO® Tools Races:
- Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway - September 17, 2021
- Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course - October 9, 2021
- Andy's Frozen Custard 335 at Texas Motor Speedway - October 16, 2021
- Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway - October 23, 2021
About WORKPRO® Tools - Since 2009, WORKPRO® Tools has been committed to leading the way with innovative tools for the home do-it-yourselfer. Developed by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd., the largest hand tool manufacturer in Asia, WORKPRO® Tools delivers a diverse variety of hand tools, power tools, and storage solutions. Sold in over 100 countries around the world, WORKPRO® Tools strives to provide tools to those who pride themselves in completing a project themselves.
*For more detailed info visit http://www.workproracing.com
About DGM Racing - Driven by pure passion and love for everything racing, DGM Racing is a family-owned and operated business, headquartered in Lake Wales, FL. Since 1990, Mario Gosselin and his wife, Michelle, have worked tirelessly to elevate DGM Racing and grow the organization each year. What started as a local hobby on the weekends in Hialeah, Florida, has grown into a powerhouse organization fielding four NASCAR Xfinity Series cars No. 36, 90, 91 and 92. Going into the 2021 season, the team has more than 110 top-20 finishes and a renewed inspiration after having two Top-20 finishes in the 2020 championship standings. For additional information, news and the latest updates, connect with DGM Racing on Facebook (DGM Racing), Twitter (@dgm_racing_) or Instagram (@dgm_racing_).
About American Media Group (AMG) - Located in Tampa, our growing firm delivers turnkey Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations solutions for well-known global brands and SMBs across a wide spectrum of verticals. AMG staff have decades of experience delivering for clients and ensuring each brand or business is matched with an advertising partner who will deliver on their word. Find them at https://amgsport.com/
