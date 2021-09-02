IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- K1 Speed, the world's leading indoor go kart racing operator, is excited to announce today that construction of its first outdoor track, K1 Circuit, has officially begun in Winchester, California - 80 miles from downtown Los Angeles and San Diego, 70 miles from Orange County, and just 30 miles from Riverside.
Racers and automotive enthusiasts can expect to be spoiled when K1 Circuit opens in 2022. The 1.1-mile configurable circuit is designed by pro racer Rocky Moran, Jr. (of the famed Moran Raceway formerly in Beaumont, CA) and features a straightaway that's approximately 900 feet in length, a universal track width of 28 feet, CIK/FIA curbing, and up to 6% of elevation change.
The track incorporates every element a driver could ever want: blind crests, dramatic downhill elevations, sweeping-flowing corners built into the side of a double-mountain peak and a blend of slow, medium, and incredibly high-speed corners that will produce many overtaking opportunities. The end result is a track with the look and feel of a small Formula One circuit.
"It's been a privilege to work alongside David and Susan Danglard on K1 Speed's first outdoor racetrack here in Southern California and I could not be any more excited for the karting community with this announcement," says Moran, Jr. "There has been a hole left in the sport since Moran Raceway closed and this new track will be a second coming of sorts, of our old famous track. I have taken everything from my background with track design, including many facets from our original Moran Raceway design and created what should be one of the best super circuits in the world. I can't wait for the karting community to be able to race here and experience this long-awaited racing paradise for themselves!"
Just as K1 Speed pioneered the indoor electric go kart racing experience in the United States, K1 Circuit will be the first professional outdoor electric go kart racing experience in the country.
Upon completion, K1 Circuit will host its very own pro-level outdoor electric kart racing series - the first of its kind - with all-new go karts. The new electric karts will differ significantly in performance from those found at K1 Speed's indoor facilities. Developed by Italian manufacturer OTL, the pro-karts are lighter, the batteries have been upgraded to lithium for better performance, and can reach speeds that are twice as fast as their indoor counterparts.
However, unlike K1 Speed, K1 Circuit will not be exclusively electric. Upon completion, the track will seek CIK-FIA certification and welcome many classes of gas-powered go karts with the aim of hosting major professional kart racing events such as SKUSA, USPKS, ROK, Rotax, and more.
"At K1 Speed, civilians get an idea of what racing's like," says Boris Said, business partner and professional racing driver. "But now to build a world class outdoor facility where you can have all the different classes, gas karts, electric karts, and bring some world class races here kind of gives people the next stepping stone to evolve in the sport. It's exciting!"
Those who do not race professionally or own their own kart will also enjoy K1 Circuit. Recreational racers will have the opportunity to rent their new electric pro-karts akin to K1 Speed's Arrive & Drive program. Details about the karts and the rental program will be announced at a later date.
Off-track, K1 Circuit will include a 14,000-sq.ft. main building that houses a K1 RaceGear pro shop, private spaces for events, and a Paddock Lounge restaurant with a deck overlooking the entire circuit. In addition, kart owners will have the opportunity to rent one of a limited number of premium private garages located onsite, with reservations opening up online some time before the grand opening.
"To say I'm tremendously excited to finally break ground on K1 Circuit would be a gross understatement," says David Danglard, founder and CEO of K1 Speed. "This project has been over five years in the making and has already produced plenty of blood, sweat and tears. But the final product will be an unrivaled kart racing facility that will be well worth the wait."
For more information and to sign up for updates, visit k1circuit.com.
To learn more about K1 Speed, visit k1speed.com
For K1 RaceGear's current product offerings, visit k1racegear.com
ABOUT K1 SPEED
Founded in 2003, K1 Speed is the world's largest indoor kart racing operator with over 55 locations worldwide that offer a unique upscale entertainment concept for casual consumers, racing enthusiasts, and corporate or group events. By building K1 Circuit, the company expands into the professional realm of go kart racing, while providing an outlet for indoor racers that want to take their skills to the next level.
