NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PEAR Sports and KAATSU Global have partnered to develop KAATSUfit, built by PEAR. This new app provides short videos that explain KAATSU and demonstrate effective multi-function movements and exercises for users of all ages and abilities. As the global leader in the emerging Blood Flow Restriction (BFR) market, KAATSU significantly reduces the time required for injury rehabilitation, shortens post-exercise recovery time, improves athletic performance, and enables healthful longevity. PEAR Sports, the leader in smart digital coaching technology, is pleased to develop a world-class instructional experience for users of KAATSU equipment undergoing a physical therapy or training session in the clinic, at home, or on the go. KAATSUfit is available for download on both iOS and Android from their respective app stores.
KAATSU was originally invented in Japan in 1966 by Dr. Yoshiaki Sato. The company pioneered the BFR market and remains the world's leading automated BFR system for exercise, rehabilitation and recovery. The patented pneumatic bands and algorithms modify blood circulation in the arms and legs which results in a cascade of positive physiological effects and hormonal release. The proprietary program is supported by decades of research at top academic institutions and hundreds of peer-reviewed published studies. Its efficacy has been proven in over 20 million KAATSU sessions across 49 countries.
Steven Munatones, Co-Founder & CEO, KAATSU Global, expressed his excitement, "PEAR has created a best-in-class coaching app to make KAATSU's patented products more usable to anyone seeking improvements in their fitness and performance as well as reducing the time to recover from workouts or to rehab from injuries. Our app will make it easier to effectively use KAATSU products and to incorporate the unique benefits of the different KAATSU modes in your workout and recovery plans. We've worked with Olympic athletes, paraplegics, professional football teams, and the U.S. military -- all have benefited from the original BFR system -- and now anyone can easily get up and running with KAATSUfit."
KAATSUfit, built by PEAR focuses on getting users of all ages and abilities to properly set up and safely and effectively use KAATSU equipment. It includes demonstrations and exercises featuring Cory Keirn, Doctor of Physical Therapy and a former trainer with Major League Baseball, and Tina Newman, an inspirational KAATSU Ambassador and aesthetician, who used the program to reduce the pain of arthritis, tighten loose skin, and become exceptionally fit at 56 years of age. The demonstrations incorporate a variety of fitness equipment, like TRX® straps. The modalities range from easy to difficult, including movements for those with limited mobility and strength, to exercises used by Olympic, professional and tactical athletes.
Waynne Dartnall, President, PEAR Sports, added, "We are thrilled to continue work with the KAATSU team to develop future innovative digital solutions, including AI guided programming that will direct users to the personalized content they specifically need. We're also looking to jointly develop new content and add even more use cases, especially for chronic care conditions like weight loss and diabetes."
"I'm a real proponent of the KAATSU training, especially for the elderly and those recuperating from an injury," said Dr. Joseph Mercola, an osteopathic physician and best-selling author. "After careful review, it is clear to me that the KAATSU equipment is the best BFR equipment on the market. The bands are just tight enough to allow arterial blood flow but not venous flow. This gives you the same benefit as heavy lifting without the dangers associated with heavy weights. With KAATSU, you can build muscle faster, safer and easier. It is also a wonderful tool for post-surgical rehabilitation, allowing you to regain physical function in a fraction of the time that one would normally anticipate."
About PEAR Sports
PEAR Sports is perfecting the personalized delivery of digital health, wellness and fitness programs. Our platform and solutions deliver on-demand customized coaching that creates great experiences for customers and enterprises. To learn more about how PEAR's digital coaching and wellness solutions can increase user engagement for your business, please visit http://www.pearsports.com.
About KAATSU Global
KAATSU Global pioneered the Blood Flow Restriction market and continues to be the world's leading BFR company that offers a series of BFR equipment for hospitals and clinics as well as for the home and office. Its protocols are used by athletes of every age and ability, and its equipment is used by individuals from every walk of life, anywhere and anytime, for recovery, rehabilitation and performance. http://www.kaatsu.com
Contacts
PEAR Sports
Anita Habeich, anita@pearsports.com, 949.502.8475
KAATSU
John Doolittle, jd@kaatsu.com, 727.247.9173
Share This
PEAR Sports
https://twitter.com/PEARsports
https://www.facebook.com/PearSports/
https://www.instagram.com/pearsports
https://www.linkedin.com/company/pear-sports-llc
KAATSU
https://www.facebook.com/kaatsu/
https://twitter.com/KAATSUGlobal
https://twitter.com/originalbfr
https://www.instagram.com/kaatsuglobal/
Media Contact
Anita Habeich, PEAR Sports, 858-205-0891, anita@pearsports.com
SOURCE PEAR Sports