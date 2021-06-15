NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Karate Combat and CBS Sports today announced a television agreement for the upcoming third season of programming from the global leader in professional full-contact karate.

Commencing with the season premiere episode on Thursday, July 1, the twelve-episode Karate Combat: Season Three will air weekly on CBS Sports Network.

Martial arts legends Georges St-Pierre and Lyoto Machida - both of them karate black belts - lead the Karate Combat: Season Three broadcast line-up alongside regular commentator Bas Rutten.

The unique Karate Combat production values continue in season three, with the Epic Games Unreal Engine (Fortnite) and state-of-the-art CGI technology building incredible virtual environments for fighters to compete in.

This season, Karate Combat's "real fights in unreal worlds" philosophy takes viewers on a journey from Ancient Japan to 1980s Hollywood and finally 2065 AD. The three themes pay tribute to karate's roots, rise to mainstream prominence and potential as the fight-sport of the future.

"CBS is a leader in the sports space and we are thrilled with this partnership. Millions of households across the US will be able to watch our biggest-ever season and see for themselves why Karate Combat is one of the fastest-growing promotions in the world today," said Rob Bryan, CEO, Karate Combat.

Media Contact

John O'Regan, Karate Combat, +44 7888891861, jj@karate.com

 

SOURCE Karate Combat

