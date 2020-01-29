Kia Teams with Standout Rookie Running Back Josh Jacobs in 60-Second Spot Focused on Overcoming Adversity and Achieving the Impossible Dream - Jacobs - who experienced homelessness growing up - gives his "younger self" valuable encouragement and advice - For every yard gained during the big game, Kia's "Yards Against Homelessness" initiative will donate $1,000 to three charity partners dedicated to ending the issue of youth homelessness