A Patent Pending Design with 36 Stainless Steel Camping Kitchen Utensils; built for Car Campers, RVers, Glampers and the General Outdoor Family
LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The K.U.B (Kitchen Utensils, Box) is a camping kitchen full of 36 functional items for all outdoor experiences that a car camper, RVer, overlander, or even picnicker experiences. From the food-grade stainless steel utensils, plates, cups and bowls, to a deep-dish frying pan, kettle, grill grate and even a nylon table cover. It's a custom designed, compact, high-impact ABS box (with wheels) that's smaller than your average camping cooler.
The Kickstarter is set to launch July 22, 2022 – where the Warden Outdoor team (the startup behind 'The K.U.B) hope to raise a minimum of $25,000 to pay for the tooling and machining of their patent pending molds.
"We built the K.U.B to battle the pain point of hauling multiple boxes and bags of gear for every camping trip," stated Patrick B., founder of Warden Outdoors and creator of 'The K.U.B.' "We're really solving two pain points. One to organize an outdated method of camping kitchen gear organization, and the other to create a sustainable product that stops visitors from jamming our national parks and forests with single-use plastic serving ware."
