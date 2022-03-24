The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon today announced that PNC Bank will serve as its primary sponsor for the Kids' 1K Fun Run taking place on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Mayors' Riverfront Park. The PNC Kids' 1K will officially kick off the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Weekend, which in the past has generated over $1m in direct visitor spending to the Kalamazoo region, according to Discover Kalamazoo. Registration is now open with all kids racing free! Besides complimentary race registration, all kids will receive a free shirt and medal.
KALAMAZOO, Mich., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --/PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kids will race free during the PNC Kids' 1K at Mayors' Riverfront Park on Friday, April 22 – kicking off the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon weekend.
"Establishing healthy habits at a young age is so important, and I think events like this are essential. What makes this race impactful is that the community has really come together to make this happen. We can see everyone from volunteers to businesses involved, and that's really leading by example, and kids pick up on that," said Aaron Zeigler, president and CEO of Zeigler Auto Group, the marathon's overall headline sponsor.
"We welcome PNC Bank as this year's Kids' 1K Run Walk sponsor," Zeigler added. "It speaks volumes to their commitment to the future of our community." The PNC Kids' 1K Run Walk day will also include a kids' sponsor expo.
Besides the PNC Kids' 1K, the Zeigler Kalamazoo Race weekend will include a main Sponsor Expo, scheduled for Saturday, April 23; and main event races on Sunday, April 24. Course details for this year's main events, which include a half-marathon, 10K Run, and 5K Run and Walk were recently announced by the organization, with the full marathon scheduled to return in 2023.
"We are beyond thrilled this event, along with all of the other weekend festivities, is returning to Kalamazoo. Not only for the economic impact it brings to our community, but for the health and wellness aspect of this event and the accessibility of it being in our backyard. This cannot be understated. Events such as this one are prominent staples in some of the healthiest and most vibrant destinations, and Discover Kalamazoo is a proud partner," said Brian Persky, director of sports event development for Discover Kalamazoo.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW AND DOWNLOAD PROMO VIDEO FOR THE ZEIGLER KALAMAZOO RACE
In the past, the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon weekend, including the Kids' 1K Fun Run generated roughly $1 million in direct visitor spending according to Discover Kalamazoo, which used the Event Impact Calculator from Destinations International to calculate the economic impact. Notably, the last time the event was held live in 2019, the event generated $1,051,334 from visitors traveling to the region (with visitors defined as someone traveling 60 or more miles to Kalamazoo). In 2018, that amount totaled $944,795.
"Southwest Michigan First is proud to be a driving force behind the business community here in Kalamazoo and beyond. We are also proud to have large, local organizations such as Zeigler Auto Group supporting that vision through real action. By bringing back the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon, Zeigler Auto Group will not only support the community by honoring a race that is very important to Kalamazoo, but with this event, they will also help stimulate the local economy through local and visitor spending," said Jonas Peterson, CEO of Southwest Michigan First.
Even with the rise in prices for all services needed to organize the event, the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon has been able to keep pricing as low as possible for the community to enjoy. The main goal, the organizers said, was to keep the Kids' 1K Run Walk free.
"It was crucial for us to continue to keep the Kids' 1K Run Walk free. This shows our commitment to the community and ensuring that a healthy way of life and the foundation to do that is within reach for everyone. Being in a supportive environment where health is on full display is important for kids to develop these important life habits," said Chris Lampen-Crowell, Gazelle Sports co-owner and event organizer.
Schedule of Events
● Thursday, April 21, TBD - PNC Kids' 1K Run Packet Pick-up at Gazelle Sports
● Friday, April 22, 6:00p.m. - PNC Kids' 1K Run & PNC Kids' Expo at Mayors' Riverfront Park
● Saturday, April 23, 11:00a.m to 4:00 p.m. - Race Packet Pickup & Main Sponsor Race Expo in Downtown Kalamazoo
● Sunday, April 24 - Zeigler Kalamazoo Half Marathon starts at 7:30 am at the Stryker Finish Festival. Event day will also feature 10K, 5K Run & 5K Walk
Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are still available. If you would like more information, please contact race director Carrie Drake at director@zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW AND DOWNLOAD PROMO VIDEO FOR THE ZEIGLER KALAMAZOO RACE
Register now:
Zeigler Kalamazoo - PNC Kids' 1K Run
Zeigler Kalamazoo - Half Marathon
PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit http://www.pnc.com.
ABOUT ZEIGLER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP
Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 78 franchises across 35 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.
Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.
The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, a Carquest Auto Parts store, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.
Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,300 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022. The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Chicago and Michigan.
Media Contact
Francis Mariela, Zeigler Auto Group, (239)273-6976, letswork@francismariela.com
Carrie Drake, Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon, (239)273-6976, director@zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com
SOURCE Zeigler Auto Group