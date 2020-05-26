SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KidzToPros announces their Live Online and On-site Summer Camps, with week-long programs from June 1 through August 14. KidzToPros is ready to serve an outstanding summer camp experience for kids in grades K-12, whether that's virtually from the comfort of home or on-site at a nearby school with adherence to social distancing protocols.
"We recognize the value of summer camp as a way for kids to learn new skills in technology, arts and sports, and build social connections," stated Pooja Shah, KidzToPros CEO. "Given the impact COVID-19 has had on our communities, we are providing options for children to attend summer camp that are supportive of each families' needs and comfort levels."
Live Online Summer Camps begin June 1
KidzToPros Live Online Summer Camps offer the company's most popular activities taught in real-time by expert instructors to groups of 10 students, ages 5 to 18. Kids can engage in a variety of week-long online camps from June 1 through August 14.
- KidzToPros Live Online Combo Camps bring together multiple activities across STEM, Arts and Sports to provide up to four hours of engaged learning and fun each day. Depending on the camp, kids will participate in two or three activities.
- KidzToPros Live Online Immersion Camps literally immerse kids in new, relevant and exciting technologies, such as Python, Machine Learning and Game Design, for up to five hours each day.
"We launched a series of Live Online programs in early March in response to school closures. Over the past two months, over 3,500 students participated in our online courses," stated CEO Shah. "The format and small class size allows for personalized feedback and encourages interaction between the kids. The success of those programs has assured us that KidzToPros Live Online Summer Camps will provide just the right balance of learning, enrichment and fun."
Socially Distanced On-site Summer Camps begin June 15
For parents who want their child to experience in-person summer camp, KidzToPros is offering week-long on-site camps at select school locations throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.
KidzToPros is working closely with both schools and their health partner Movista to implement procedures to ensure the good health and well-being of all campers and staff, while providing fun and meaningful learning experiences. Further, the company will continue to monitor and follow regulations established by respective County Health Officers, including guidelines for permitted activities, hygiene practices and social distancing.
About KidzToPros
KidzToPros is a trusted provider of After-School Programs and Summer Camps. Founded by CEO Pooja Shah and COO Shane Fernandes in 2016, the company uniquely provides Live Online and On-site programs in STEM, Arts and Sports. Through partnerships with 350 schools and more than a dozen parks and recreation departments across the country, KidzToPros has provided enrichment programs to over 25,000 children. For more information, visit www.kidztopros.com
