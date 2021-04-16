PUNTA GORDA, Fla., Apr. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kulae, makers of sustainable, performance-driven yoga products, leaves a distinct mark on traditional offerings with its best-selling tpECOmats, towels, and accessories. The construction includes closed-cell technology, ideal for yoga and workouts of all levels.
Being harmoniously one is the brand's passion, bringing products to market that elevate the yoga experience while being kind to the planet.
"Our values of sustainability, community, karma, and unity speak to our mission to create the best products for each yoga experience that refreshes the mind, body, and soul," said Owner Eileen Ward. "We encourage everyone to lessen their footprint and leave a positive mark on themselves and the planet through the benefits of yoga. Yogis can rest easy knowing that our mats are not harming health or the environment."
The tpECOmats are the flagship eco-friendly yoga mats, available in 3mm, 5mm, and 8mm, providing portability, stability and cushion for intense sessions in all conditions. The two-sided color design is like two mats in one. Those with joint and knee pain will best benefit from the 8mm option. Closed-cell technology eliminates germs, bacteria, and odor from penetrating the mat surface so users stay safe, clean, and odor-free.
These mats are 100% recyclable and photodegradable composite material, completely free of PVC, latex, rubber and allergens. The Thermo Plastic Elastomer is a non-porous, resilient and highly elastic material that can repeatedly stretch without compromising its original shape.
Adding to its line of yoga mats is the patented Elite Hybrid made of bamboo microfiber that combines the function and support of a mat with the grip and absorption of a towel, making it ideal for hot yoga. It is free of harmful phthalates and is 100% biodegradable and recyclable.
The premium zuSKa Towel provides superior grip and traction, ensuring proper positioning on the mat without slippage. It is made of resilient, non-fading, super-absorbent microfiber with the highest-quality knitting structure. It can easily be used for activities outside of hot yoga, such as swimming, surfing or cycling, and is reversible.
Products are available on the brand's website and Amazon. For more information, visit https://www.kulae.com.
About Kulae:
Kulae (pronounced cool-eye) is a unique green yoga mat company with a mission to support yogis' practice while preserving the environment. The brand's two-fold mission provides the most stylish and eco-friendly yoga gear on the planet while living by its mantra: #realgoodkarma.
Kulae subscribes to the tenets of kula (community), yoga (to unite), and karma (the net balance of a person's actions) and sees these elements as the path to a more peaceful, caring, healthy world.
