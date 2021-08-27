MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today 23XI Racing announced that Kurt Busch will join the organization to pilot the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry car beginning with the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.
"I am proud and honored to join 23XI Racing and support their commitment towards creating a more diverse and welcoming environment in motorsports. This is the perfect moment in time to lead social change in NASCAR and I look forward to heading into the season alongside Bubba Wallace as a teammate," said Monster Energy's Busch.
As a core principle of its founding, 23XI is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion by driving positive change across the world of sports, starting within motorsports. The team was first announced in September 2020 with Bubba Wallace, the face of social change in NASCAR, as the key driver. In February 2021, 23Xl started its inaugural season with the No. 23 car at the Daytona 500.
"When we started this team, our vision was to grow to a multi-car organization. To be able to expand in just our second year is a huge step for us," said 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin. "Kurt brings a wealth of knowledge and a championship mindset to our team, and will be able to help us grow stronger and more competitive each and every week."
Monster Energy will join Busch at 23XI Racing and serve as the primary partner of the No. 45 Camry car in the upcoming season.
"Joining up with 23XI Racing is a perfect fit for our core values at Monster Energy. The formation of the team marks a new chapter in motorsports and will unlock a wealth of opportunities to create exciting initiatives for fans. We are also very happy to continue our sponsorship with Kurt Busch who has been a member of the Monster family for many years." said Monster Energy CMO Dan McHugh about the partnership.
Additional partners and team personnel for the No. 45 Toyota Camry team will be announced at a later date.
