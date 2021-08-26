EAST SETAUKET, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commemorating the 300th anniversary of the opening of the Kuznetsk Coal Basin, the Kuzbass Ice Palace was inaugurated in May 2021. Penetron crystalline technology was specified to protect and waterproof all exposed concrete structures.
The Kuzbass region is home to the Kuznetsk Coal Basin, the richest coalfield in Russia, and one of the world's largest producing coalfields. First discovered in 1721, the coal field contains huge reserves of high quality, Sulphur-free coal. The systematic development of the coalfield during the 20th century was accompanied by the growth of heavy-industrial facilities in the area.
The Kuzbass Ice Palace sports complex comprises a large ice rink, a gym, a 28-room hotel, training areas for ice hockey and speed skating, a running track, a spa, and a large swimming pool. With an overall area of 65,000 m2, and capacity to accommodate 6,000 spectators, the Kuzbass Ice Palace is the largest sports facility located east of the Ural Mountains.
Protecting Concrete from Constant Water Immersion
Due to the harsh local climate and the concrete structures used for the ice rink and water tanks being in constant contact to water, Intelligent Engineering Services, the local Penetron representative in Kemerovo, was asked to provide a reliable waterproofing solution for the project. They were tasked to ensure protection from corrosion of the reinforced concrete structures and from damage to exposed concrete due to freeze-thaw cycles common to this region of Siberia.
"Despite the challenges faced during construction, this 7.5-billion-ruble project was completed in a remarkably short time," adds Igor Chernogolov, President of Penetron Russia. "The ease of use of the Penetron System helped keep the construction work on schedule."
Ultimately, the Penetron System was specified by the project engineers to treat the concrete structures of the spa, the foundation slab of the ice rink, the ice melting tank, the parking garage, and all utility inlets. PENETRON, a crystalline material, was topically spray-applied on the exposed concrete surfaces as a waterproofing solution and PENEBAR SW swellable waterstop strips were installed to permanently seal the construction joints.
Permanently Sealing Microcracks and Pores
Once applied to the prepared concrete surface, the chemicals in the PENETRON crystalline waterproofing coating penetrate deep into the concrete matrix and react in a catalytic reaction to generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts normally found in concrete. This formation permanently seals microcracks, pores and capillaries against the penetration of water or liquids from any direction, substantially reducing the permeability of usually porous concrete.
"As an integral waterproofing solution, Penetron crystalline technology also provides freeze-thaw and corrosion protection, as well as self-healing properties – a highly effective combination for concrete structures in the Siberian climate," adds Igor Chernogolov.
The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives and distribution channels.
For more information on Penetron crystalline technology solutions, please visit http://www.penetron.com, email: CRDept@penetron.com or contact our Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.
Media Contact
Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 6319419700, crdept@penetron.com
SOURCE The Penetron Group