LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lurilux, endeavoring to enhance outdoor lifestyle experiences by blending the world's most beautiful custom barbecue grill and fire pit designs, today announced the unveiling of their one-of-a-kind Kobe Mamba Legacy Grill. This grill was borne out of a defining moment as Lurilux put design forged by emotion, struggle, history, and a spirit of compassion over business - constructing a grill for inspiration and not profit. Lurilux sends condolences out to Kobe Bryant's family, friends, teammates, community, and all who witness greatness.
Lurilux, intent on pushing the boundaries of what an outdoor space can be, were in the process of making 5 designer grills celebrating the PGA, Jeep, Oregon Ducks, Mercedes Benz, and a Hunting Enthusiast when the news of Bryant's untimely death shook the world. Though they had not budgeted for a 6th piece, the duo of Don Jackson and Jarvis Hall - two cousins originally from Canton, Ohio - immediately sacrificed and switched gears to create their Kobe Mamba Legacy Grill as homage to Kobe Bryant commemorating his brand, excellence, family values, and life accomplishments.
"This was one of my most difficult designs because I had to infuse my frustration, hurt and pain, while channeling Kobe's greatness and legacy into the design of the grill." said Don Jackson, Co-Founder and Director of Design, Lurilux. "When I first heard the news about Kobe and his daughter Gianna, I told my cousin we need to stop production and design on all grill concepts and focus on The Kobe Mamba Tribute Grill.
Taking no shortcuts, the custom, dynamic three tone grill has been designed with high quality powder-coat finishes to protect for optimal rust protection. Its support brackets are comprised of double dipped chrome nets for visual relevance and the hood allows for easy opening and safety protection. The grill has 400 square inches of cooking surface, and stainless-steel grates for a robust grill mark experience. Premium transparent caster wheels provide durability and ease of movement. Lastly, the Lakers, NBA and Mamba brand were used to solidify the grill as the ultimate in package design element to honor Kobe Bryant.
Being a Los Angeles-based minority company, the cousins at Lurilux feel they have a lot to prove and believe that determination and "Mamba mentality" is what will keep them in their own game. With dynamic skill, a creative team, and the drive for excellence and overall mastery in their industry, like Kobe Bryant, Hall and Jackson are looking to revolutionize the grill industry. Though the Kobe Mamba Legacy Grill they are urging fans to engage via social media by sharing and interacting with all who appreciate excellence in the fields of sports, culinary, and art.
