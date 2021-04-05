LA JUNTA, Colo., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When the La Junta Tigers return for a full season of football in the Fall of 2021 they will enjoy a brand new synthetic turf field. The East Otero School District R-1 school board approved Hellas Construction to replace the field at La Junta High School this summer. The endzones on the new synthetic turf field will be breathtaking as they change from black endzones with orange lettering to tiger stripped black and orange endzones with black letters outlined in white.
Rick Lovato, La Junta District Superintendent said, "We have been blessed to have an amazing athletic facility and stadium. Over the past several years we have hosted some great events and we are excited to do our part to keep the facility in top condition for future events. The taxpayers helped to provide the facility and we want to make sure we protect and nurture their investment for generations to come."
The new multipurpose synthetic turf field will be comprised of Matrix Helix® Turf with Realfill™ Infill. The Matrix Helix quality, performance, longevity, and aesthetics are unmatched in the industry. The Helix Technology adds memory and strength to fibers, allowing the fibers to spring back quickly after use, creating an ideal playing surface. The selection of Matrix Helix reflects the districts commitment to having first-class facilities for their athletes and students.
Michelle Kuhns, Regional Vice President said, "I cannot wait to see these amazing end zones! I love it when a school does something a bit different than everyone else to make it "their" field. Working with the school district is amazing, they want the best product and service on the market for their community. They got it!"
Currently the Middle School football season is underway at the high school. The final home game on the current turf field is April 8th versus Carver Middle School.
Headquartered in Austin, TX, Hellas takes a turn-key approach to athletic facilities. Hellas owns and operates its own construction and installation equipment using its own crews. The firm also manufactures its own synthetic turf, track and court surfacing materials at three factories in the United States. These investments allow Hellas to meet the timing, budget, and quality demands of its clients without reliance upon third parties. With a full operational hub in Wichita, Hellas is well-positioned to serve Colorado. La Junta is 125 miles southeast of Colorado Springs where Hellas Construction is working on district wide sports facility renovations for Academy District 20.
Hellas Construction, Inc. headquartered in Austin, TX, is the largest vertically-integrated sports construction contractor in the United States, specializing in the general construction of sports facilities and sports surfaces. Hellas champions innovative artificial turf manufacturing, base construction, field, track and tennis planning, along with installation and maintenance. http://www.hellasconstruction.com
East Otero School District R-1, Our emphasis shall be on the Learner. Our intent is to develop a joy of learning. Our actions will result in greater Student performance.
