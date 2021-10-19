GENEVA, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPIRE Institute & Academy (IA), one of the most unique and comprehensive academic, athletic, personal and career development organizations in the world, announced today the addition of a new sport to their growing list of core sports offerings: boy's lacrosse.
To date, core training and development sports at SPIRE include basketball, swimming, track & field, wrestling and esports. SPIRE's next core sport will be lacrosse. SPIRE Lacrosse will follow the successful 12-month multi-program business model previously established within the other primary sports on campus. This includes a boarding high school SPIRE Academy Lacrosse program, as well as an annual schedule of lacrosse camps and clinics, youth leagues and a roster of seasonal lacrosse tournaments and special events to be held on SPIRE's campus.
"SPIRE has always believed in 100% dedication and total commitment to our students, programs and facilities – including creating the best opportunities for our student athletes," said Ted Meekma, SPIRE's Co-managing Director. "Lacrosse is the fastest growing sport in the U.S., and we are excited to add this sport to our already established programs."
SPIRE will announce a Head Coach for the lacrosse program within the next week.
Lacrosse experts from the Legendary Sports Group, an Annapolis, MD-based sports event and media company, have been working with SPIRE leadership in the search for the best candidate.
About SPIRE
SPIRE Institute & Academy is a comprehensive academic, athletic, personal skills and career development experience located within a world class event and wellness complex. Constructed on nearly 500 acres with more than 750,000 sq. ft. under roof, SPIRE (http://www.spireinstitute.org) encompasses four divisions: SPIRE Academy, an accredited college preparatory international boarding school and multi-sport/specialty training and development academy for 9-12 graders and a post grad program; SPIRE Institute, the research and development arm studying performance improvement across multiple disciplines; SPIRE Events, a facility and team that hosts local, national and international tournaments and events with the NCAA, the Big East, Big Ten and Atlantic 10 conferences, Olympic trials and world championship qualifiers; and SPIRE Fit, a community membership-based fitness, swim and health center open to the public. Sports currently featured on campus include swimming, track and field, basketball, esports, drone racing and wrestling.
