EDGEWOOD, N.Y., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lacrosse Unlimited, the world's largest purveyor of lacrosse gear, is proud to be launching its Shoulder Pad "Give and Grow" program. For every twenty-five shoulder pads purchased through Lacrosse Unlimited, they will donate one shoulder pad back to a program in need. This aligns with Lacrosse Unlimited's core values and The Lacrosse Unlimited Foundation's mission to make a difference in the community through the sport of lacrosse.
This program coincides with the roll out by NOCSAE (National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment) of new shoulder pad safety rules, aimed to prevent Commotio Cordis, a rare but extremely dangerous injury that can cause sudden death. Starting January of 2022, all shoulder pads must be NOCSAE approved. As players transition to the new equipment, Lacrosse Unlimited will GIVE back to players who need it most & help GROW the game in all communities by ensuring no players get left behind in this important safety transition.
"Player safety is such critical part of the game of Lacrosse, and with our Give & Grow program, we can help ensure that all Lacrosse programs have access to the safest protective gear in the market" says Lacrosse Unlimited founder Joe DeSimone.
About Lacrosse Unlimited: From its humble beginnings in Long Island, New York, Lacrosse Unlimited has been the go-to retailer for the sport. Launched in 1990 by Joe DeSimone and his family, the company has become the most innovative tastemaker in lacrosse, now with 44 stores across twelve states. Lacrosse Unlimited is renowned for its genuine passion for the sport, and for its relentless focus on providing an "always-custom" experience to its clients.
About The Lacrosse Unlimited Foundation: Founded in 2016, The Lacrosse Unlimited Foundation has used its reach and resources to make a difference in lacrosse communities nationwide. With donations totaling over $100k and hundreds of lacrosse programs supported, Lacrosse Unlimited stays committed to making a difference through the sport of lacrosse.
