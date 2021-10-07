WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Land Trust Alliance, a national land conservation organization working to save the places people need and love by strengthening land conservation across America, today honored Idaho's Wood River Land Trust with a National Land Trust Excellence Award.
Announced during Rally 2021: The National Land Conservation Conference, the nation's largest gathering of land conservation leaders, the National Land Trust Excellence Award recognized Wood River Land Trust for its work on Hailey Greenway in Idaho. The project created a refuge for people, where they can build a deep connection to nature.
"I think that's added to the character of our valley – the character of our city," said Scott Boettger, executive director of Wood River Land Trust. "It's something that people can relate to in their community."
Though physically close to the center of Hailey's business district, Hailey Greenway offers natural trails nestled within trees and positioned along the Big Wood River's banks. Hailey Greenway encompasses 450 acres and two public parks.
"I think the land trust has proven to be the best partner any community could have," said Martha Burke, mayor of Hailey, Idaho. "I am so grateful that this is part of my community and whenever things get tough, I can come here and feel restored."
Also recognized during Rally was New Jersey's Tewksbury Land Trust with a National Land Trust Excellence Award and conservationist Dr. Mark Anderson, recipient of this year's Kingsbury Browne Conservation Leadership Award & Fellowship. For more information, about Rally and each award winner, visit https://www.landtrustalliance.org.
