WASHINGTON, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Land Trust Alliance, a national land conservation organization working to save the places people need and love by strengthening land conservation across America, and its member land trusts are celebrating Earth Month by inviting people to do good for the planet while having fun and enjoying everything the outdoors has to offer.
Through April 30, the Alliance and its member land trusts are offering a mix of virtual and in-person events that encourage all people to visit, volunteer, donate and advocate in support of land conservation. A growing list of activities is published at http://www.landtrustalliance.org/earthmonth.
"Together, we're showcasing the positive impact land trusts have on the environment and we're introducing new audiences to the land trust community," said Andrew Bowman, the Alliance's president and CEO. "Earth Month is an opportunity for us to emphasize the many ways each of us can help fight climate change, species extinctions and habitat fragmentation. Our pursuit of solutions is not about sacrifice so much as it's about recognizing that you can make things better for our planet while enjoying all the outdoors has to offer. And to me, that's the very essence of Earth Month."
Among the many events happening this month are:
- Earth Day Yoga, a virtual event hosted by Deschutes Land Trust in Oregon and led by Maret Pajutee, an ecologist for the Forest Service for more than 20 years;
- Earth Day Clean-Up at Glenwood Lake Park in New Rochelle, New York, an annual gathering coordinated by Westchester Land Trust that includes invasive plant control, guided walks around the lake and trash pick-up; and
- Land Trust Alliance Advocacy Days, a virtual lobby day in the nation's capital where land trust staff and supporters build the political influence of the land trust community.
More information about these events – and other Earth Month events open to people of varying ages and interests – is available at http://www.landtrustalliance.org/earthmonth.
Founded in 1982, the Land Trust Alliance is a national land conservation organization that works to save the places people need and love by strengthening land conservation across America. The Alliance represents 1,000 member land trusts supported by more than 200,000 volunteers and 4.6 million members nationwide. The Alliance is based in Washington, D.C., and operates several regional offices. More information about the Alliance is available at http://www.landtrustalliance.org.
