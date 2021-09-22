WASHINGTON, Sep. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The LEAD1 Association ("LEAD1"), which represents the athletics directors of the 130-member schools of the Football Bowl Subdivision ("FBS"), hosted its annual fall member meeting on Tuesday, September 21st at the Conrad Hilton in Washington, D.C.
With approximately 100 athletics directors participating both in-person and virtually, LEAD1's annual meeting was one of the first big in-person gatherings of collegiate administrators since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. During its meeting, LEAD1 athletics directors engaged in discussions pertaining to some of the biggest issues in college sports. LEAD1 also named University of Pittsburgh Director of Athletics, Heather Lyke, as its new chair of its Board of Directors.
Some specific meeting items included discussions about the NCAA's Constitution Committee, NCAA infractions processes, LEAD1's diversity, equity, and inclusion recommendations, and updates from NCAA President, Mark Emmert, and Interim Senior Vice President of Legal Affairs and General Counsel, Scott Bearby, on timely NCAA initiatives and developments.
Debbie Yow, who served as a Division I Director of Athletics, for nearly three decades, also received the Homer Rice Award, presented annually to an FBS athletics director who has made significant contributions to college sports.
"Recent years have witnessed historic challenges for intercollegiate athletics. Yet, those challenges have also presented us the opportunity to make historic change," said Lyke. "From its inception, LEAD1 has been at the forefront of so many important, impactful initiatives. I am incredibly honored to serve as chair for LEAD1 and look forward to working with my colleagues as we look to positively shape the college athletics experience into the future."
"At our meeting, we engaged in substantive discussions on some of the biggest issues facing college sports," said Tom McMillen, President and CEO of LEAD1. "Our meeting served as a platform for our athletics directors to comment, particularly on what changes they believe may be needed to the NCAA in the future. Our perspectives will soon be communicated to the NCAA's Constitution Committee."
About the LEAD1 Association: LEAD1 represents the athletics directors of the 130 member universities of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Key to the LEAD1 mission are influencing how the rules of college sports are enacted and implemented, advocating for the future of college athletics, and providing various services to our member schools. For more information, please visit http://www.LEAD1Association.com.
