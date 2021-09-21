NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Golf Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio offers in-depth market analysis. The golf equipment market is expected to grow by USD 1.37 billion during 2021-2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.90%.
The report includes market landscape, geographic landscape, vendor landscape, and more.
Market segmentation:
The golf equipment market has been segmented by geography into the following regions:
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
APAC, with a share of 39%, will lead the golf equipment market growth by geography during the forecast period. The rising awareness about golf and the growth of the corporate sector in countries such as India and China are the main reasons for the dominance of APAC in the market.
By product, the market has been segmented into the following:
- Golf clubs
- Golf balls
- Golf shoes
- Golf bags
The golf clubs segment accounts for the highest share of the market by product due to the high demand for new golf clubs from China, India, and parts of the Middle East and Central Europe. The high awareness and interest in golf, especially among young players, is also driving the golf clubs segment in the region.
Factors impacting the market:
The increasing focus on healthy lifestyles is driving the golf equipment market growth. However, factors such as the popularity of alternative sports are challenging the market.
