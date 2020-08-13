CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for many forms of sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, today announced financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.
Financial and Business Highlights
- Revenues increased by 32%, to $6.9 million for the quarter, compared to the 2019 second quarter
- Net income grew by 815% for the quarter, compared to the 2019 second quarter, to $1 million on a year to date basis
- Strong revenue growth fueled by continued investment in "Head-to-Toe" brand delivery
Leatt CEO Sean Macdonald said, "We had a remarkable second quarter this year, the best second quarter in our history in terms of revenue, despite the global turmoil caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Total global revenues for the quarter were $6.9 million, an increase of 32% over the second quarter of 2019. We saw revenue growth in virtually all of our "Head-to-Toe" product categories. Our line of helmets and footwear – which include our motorcycle boots and mountain biking shoes – are all trending higher, and the sustained strong demand from a wider rider audience, that we are seeing for our line of body protection, is particularly encouraging.
"International revenues grew by 16% during the quarter, while revenues in the U.S. grew by a staggering 51%, led by strong e-commerce sales and a resurgence in demand from MOTO dealers, MTB dealers and ultimately, end consumers. We believe that this strong demand is in part due to the growth experienced in the outdoor industry at large, as a result of consumer preference for being outdoors during the pandemic. This trend is especially noticeable in the bicycle industry, which has helped drive demand for our mountain biking products."
For the first six months of 2020, global revenues were $14.5 million, an increase of 27%. Net income for the six-month period was $1.0 million – an increase of 1,150%, when compared to the same period of 2019.
"The increase in net income for the first six months was fueled by strong revenue growth and our ability to marginally decrease our costs on a year to date basis, in order to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mr. Macdonald.
Founder and Chairman, Dr. Christopher Leatt added, "Over the past several years, our global team of product developers and engineers supported by team riders have been on a mission to design the ultimate "Head-to-toe" assortment of mountain biking and motorcycle gear. Our latest product category - shoes for both flat pedal and clipless mountain bike riding contain our RideGrip rubber compound for ultimate control and once again redefine the category. Our team continues to work on a pipeline of cutting-edge products that deliver safety and performance to riders globally."
Financial Summary for Second Quarter 2020
Total revenues for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 were $6.9 million, up 32%, compared to $5.3 million for the 2019 second quarter.
The increase in revenues for the second quarter was driven by a 70% increase in sales of other products, parts and accessories, a 48% increase in body armor sales, and a 18% increase in helmet sales, that were partially offset by a 18% decrease in neck brace sales due to close outs that did not repeat in 2020. Neck brace sales continue to generate a higher gross profit margin than our other product categories.
For the second quarter of 2020, gross profit was $3.3 million, or 47% of revenues, compared to $2.6 million, or 50% of revenues, for the second quarter of 2019.
Total operating expenses were $2.3 million, down 7%, compared to $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2019.
Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $675,000, or $0.12 per diluted share, up 815%, compared to $74,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.
During the quarter, Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. Cash increased by 27%, primarily due to working capital measures put in place to mitigate some of the effects of the pandemic. At June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.6 million, and a current ratio of 3.6:1.
Business Outlook
Mr. Macdonald said, "Although we have seen some conservative buying patterns at the distributor level since the COVID-19 pandemic shocked global markets, we remain enthusiastic about the launch of our 2021 range of products in the second half of 2020. Recent launches of goggles, boots and other exceptional protective gear, and now our MTB shoe line, have shown very encouraging demand levels, reviews and performance in the field. These products define Leatt as a premium "Head-to-Toe" brand and are testament to our team's ability to develop a full offering of cutting-edge products that appeal to a wide rider audience.
Mr. Macdonald added, "We believe that the consumers' desire to participate in exhilarating outdoor activities like riding will continue to be an important driver for buying trends going forward, and that our investments in this area will gain further momentum. However, we are cautiously monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic on a daily basis, as we continue to plan for the possibility of future pandemic-related headwinds and economic fallout into 2021 and beyond.
About Leatt Corp
Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motor sports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles.
Forward-looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the likelihood that consumer engagement in outdoor activities like riding will continue to drive buying trends, that the Company will continue to develop and introduce additional products to the market at the same rate as before the Covid-19 pandemic, or that the Company will continue to develop its e-commerce capabilities to benefit from the increase in customer e-commerce buying patterns during the pandemic; the likelihood that the Company will continue to achieve growth in international markets, or benefit from market acceptance of its branded products; the financial outlook of the Company; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives in view of the ongoing global pandemic; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information.
* FINANCIAL TABLES*
LEATT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
ASSETS
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Unaudited
Audited
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,627,438
$ 2,072,864
Short-term investments
58,251
58,239
Accounts receivable
2,478,014
2,956,012
Inventory
5,647,774
8,655,176
Payments in advance
655,931
447,476
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,024,321
1,129,067
Total current assets
13,491,729
15,318,834
Property and equipment, net
2,078,940
2,431,061
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
303,424
411,956
Other Assets
Deposits
25,431
26,642
Total other assets
25,431
26,642
Total Assets
$ 15,899,524
$ 18,188,493
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$ 2,426,936
$ 5,425,681
Note payable to bank
-
300,000
Operating lease liabilities, current
174,545
190,765
Income tax payable
868,312
592,661
Short term loan, net of finance charges
322,892
576,474
Total current liabilities
3,792,685
7,085,581
Paycheck Protection Program loan
210,732
-
Deferred Compensation
200,000
160,000
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
128,879
221,191
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares
authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding
3,000
3,000
Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares
authorized, 5,386,723 shares issued and outstanding
130,068
130,068
Additional paid - in capital
8,145,716
8,079,774
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(786,435)
(529,045)
Retained earnings
4,074,879
3,037,924
Total stockholders' equity
11,567,228
10,721,721
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 15,899,524
$ 18,188,493
LEATT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenues
$ 6,943,130
$ 5,277,066
$ 14,485,004
$ 11,367,994
Cost of Revenues
3,688,623
2,646,430
7,707,044
5,875,256
Gross Profit
3,254,507
2,630,636
6,777,960
5,492,738
Product Royalty Income
3,182
6,995
4,659
15,696
Operating Expenses
Salaries and wages
622,846
713,736
1,467,452
1,590,640
Commissions and consulting expenses
103,906
80,499
187,342
158,560
Professional fees
213,318
131,569
534,905
384,537
Advertising and marketing
357,028
471,888
981,231
1,035,882
Office lease and expenses
72,386
68,546
146,200
138,538
Research and development costs
336,608
366,219
724,812
706,315
Bad debt expense (recovery)
41,900
(7,022)
26,920
9,499
General and administrative expenses
410,128
521,420
930,243
988,654
Depreciation
190,749
188,300
382,801
377,995
Total operating expenses
2,348,869
2,535,155
5,381,906
5,390,620
Income from Operations
908,820
102,476
1,400,713
117,814
Other Expenses
Interest and other expenses, net
(9,477)
(572)
(18,106)
(3,593)
Total other expenses
(9,477)
(572)
(18,106)
(3,593)
Income Before Income Taxes
899,343
101,904
1,382,607
114,221
Income Taxes
224,836
28,204
345,652
31,283
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$ 674,507
$ 73,700
$ 1,036,955
$ 82,938
Net Income per Common Share
Basic
$ 0.13
$ 0.01
$ 0.19
$ 0.02
Diluted
$ 0.12
$ 0.01
$ 0.19
$ 0.01
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding
Basic
5,386,723
5,386,723
5,386,723
5,383,751
Diluted
5,548,476
5,548,176
5,548,476
5,545,204
Comprehensive Income
Net Income
$ 674,507
$ 73,700
$ 1,036,955
$ 82,938
Other comprehensive income, net of $-0- and $-0- deferred
income taxes in 2020 and 2019
Foreign currency translation
54,897
34,858
(257,390)
33,165
Total Comprehensive Income
$ 729,404
$ 108,558
$ 779,565
$ 116,103
LEATT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 AND 2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 1,036,955
$ 82,938
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation
382,801
377,995
Stock-based compensation
65,942
166,250
Bad debts reserve
24,975
2,094
Inventory reserve
(17,729)
(6,098)
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(351)
-
(Increase) decrease in:
Accounts receivable
453,023
250,284
Inventory
3,025,131
(485,696)
Payments in advance
(208,455)
(184,889)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(895,254)
(69,997)
Deposits
1,212
(265)
Increase (decrease) in:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(2,998,745)
52,608
Income taxes payable
275,651
3,555
Deferred compensation
40,000
40,000
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,185,156
228,779
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(107,570)
(191,888)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
351
-
Increase in short-term investments, net
(12)
(3)
Net cash used in investing activities
(107,231)
(191,891)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of common stock
-
15,000
Repayment of note payable to bank, net
(300,000)
-
Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program loan
210,732
-
Repayments of short-term loan, net
(253,582)
(291,296)
Net cash used in financing activities
(342,850)
(276,296)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(180,501)
21,855
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
554,574
(217,553)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
2,072,864
1,709,900
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$ 2,627,438
$ 1,492,347
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid for interest
$ 19,883
$ 10,815
Cash paid for income taxes
$ 70,000
$ 26,600
Other noncash investing and financing activities
Common stock issued for services
$ 65,942
$ 166,250