COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Former StanCraft CEO and boat builder, Syd Young is looking to make waves once again with the launch of his new company Dream Boats, Inc., headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
Syd's contributions to the boating world through his work and legacy at StanCraft Boat Company is widely known. Some of Syd's most notable designs include the 260 Norwester, but many will argue the most important contribution to date is his revolutionary approach to bottom design.
The smooth and level rides these boats offer at all speeds and especially on rough waters is unparalleled, and is a testament to his experience and craftsmanship perfected over the course of 60 years as a master builder.
A New Legacy
Having designed and built over 40 custom boats and also restored 100's of famous wooden boats, Syd is looking to extend his legacy and knowledge into a new generation. His grandson, Thain Snyder is the beneficiary and next in line as a principle of Dream Boats, Inc.
Thain, having worked under his grandfather's tutelage, has demonstrated a passion and dedication to the craft only rivaled by his grandfather and great grandfather, boat building is simply in the blood.
With a new facility, staff and a new name, Dream Boats, inc. is ready to bring back the classics.
Launching with Style
With the new launch of the company Syd set out to create the perfect Dream Boat. He poured over 35 years' worth of blueprints and styles to come up with the perfect classic wood boat, the 50's era runabout.
Stylish, fast and smooth riding, Dream Boats is now taking orders for their 25' or 28' mahogany wooden runabout.
These boats will feature a massive 375 Horsepower, GM Big Block engine along with standard and custom options.
Standard Options:
- Bow thruster
- Trim tabs
- Docking lights
- Automatic bilge pump
- Bilge blower
- Courtesy lights
- Flag pole
- Cover
- Trailer
- Lighted stern pole
Custom Options:
- Bimini tops
- Optional colors interior and out
- Optional upholstery colors
- Swim platform
- Ski tow bar
- Depth finders
- Stereo System
- Inboard Heaters
- and More…
This boat has a look that will surely turn heads, and coupled with the impressive big block engine a sound that will make them smile.
If you are interested in having one of these boats commissioned, Dream boats is currently taking limited orders.
These limited spots are filling fast, don't wait and call (208) 449-7526 to secure your spot today or visit DreamBoatsinc.com for more information.
