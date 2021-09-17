LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lerner and Rowe Gives Back excitedly announces that its inaugural Las Vegas charity golf classic will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at the premier Red Rock Country Club, Arroyo Course. This charitable morning of golf and giving back will begin with a shotgun start at 10:00 a.m. 100% of the proceeds raised will be given back to support local charities throughout Southern Nevada.
The non-profit hopes to mirror the same level of success that has been the good fortune of its annual Arizona golf charity event that brought in $518,184.28 earlier this year with the assistance of community partners and individual supporters.
"Since 2014, our Arizona Lerner and Rowe Gives Back Charity Golf Classics have raised over $2.3 million total to directly benefit local charitable groups and organizations that provide assistance to the impoverished, homeless, hungry, abused, and ill across the state. This just goes to show that time and again, people are willing to step up in a BIG way to help out a neighbor in need," remarked Attorney Kevin Rowe. "As such, we decided to host our First Annual Charity Golf Classic in Las Vegas to help cross state boundaries and increase the positive impact. Together we truly can do more to offer a helping hand to those who need help the most."
In addition to the fundraising aspect of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to win prizes, take home a gift bag, partake of refreshing beverages, and dine on delectable treats prepared by a variety of food trucks.
And with just a few weeks remaining until the big event, the quantity of foursomes and available sponsorship packages is becoming limited. To register for a foursome today and learn more about sponsorship opportunities, go to LernerAndRoweGivesBack.com now. Or, contact Guy Williams directly at (702) 858-9941 or via email at gwilliams@lernerandrowe.com.
More About Lerner and Rowe Gives Back
Lerner and Rowe Gives Back is a nonprofit organization founded by Kevin Rowe, managing partner of Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys and Lerner and Rowe Law Group. The foundation believes in paying forward the law firm's achievements and successes by assisting other community organizations that serve children and struggling families. Organizations they work with advocate for the improvement of children facing poverty, illness, disease, and other areas of need. In addition to children in need, they support groups that touch the lives of the hungry, homeless, sick and abused, and even our four-legged friends. For more details about their nonprofit organization visit LernerAndRoweGivesBack.com.
