PHOENIX, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lerner and Rowe Gives Back is proud to announce their continued support of the Military Assistance Mission (MAM) by once again sponsoring their Annual Golf Tournament. The 7th Annual Golf Tournament will be hosted at the beautiful Stonecreek Golf Club (4435 E. Paradise Village Pkwy. S, Phoenix, AZ 85032) on Friday, May 7, 2021. Registration is limited to 120 players and begins at 6:45 a.m. The shotgun start occurs at 8:00 a.m., followed by raffle drawings, winner awards, and complimentary luncheon via food trucks on the course. Proceeds raised will further MAM's mission to provide financial and morale aid to current Arizona active duty military, their families, and Post 9/11 Purple Heart Recipients, regardless of overseas deployment status.
"I am honored to serve on MAM's board of directors and provide support to our local Arizona military and their families. On behalf of our team, families, and myself, we greatly appreciate the many sacrifices our service members make in protecting our country and fully back the supportive programs and services that MAM provides those in need. As such, we are extremely proud to once again be a major sponsor of MAM's 7th Annual Golf Tournament that directly benefits Arizona's military and their families," shared Kevin Rowe, Esq.
Lerner and Rowe Gives Back encourages others to get involved and commit to helping make this day of charity a huge success by joining them and other businesses and individuals on the greens. Limited golfer and sponsorship packages are still available. Please contact Brian Glasco for player and sponsorship opportunities with MAM's 7th Annual Golf Tournament via email at brian@azmam.org, or by calling (602) 246-6429.
More About Lerner and Rowe Gives Back
Lerner and Rowe Gives Back is a nonprofit organization founded by Kevin Rowe, managing partner of Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys and Lerner and Rowe Law Group. The foundation believes in paying forward the law firm's achievements and successes by assisting other community organizations that advocate for the general health and well-being of children, struggling families and individuals, as well as our four-legged friends. For more details about their nonprofit organization visit LernerAndRoweGivesBack.com.
For more details about the law firms visit LernerAndRowe.com, LernerAndRoweLawGroup.com
