VALPARAISO, Ind., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys announces that their law firm will host their 1st annual cornhole tournament at the beautiful Central Park Plaza in the heart of downtown Valparaiso, IN on Friday, October 8 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Total prize values equals $4,500 with 1st place winners receiving $3,000, 2nd place winners to be awarded $1,000, and 3rd place winners will be gifted with $500 in prizes from local businesses. There will also be amazing food, chilled beverages, and other fun activities for family members and friends who show up to cheer on their favorite team.
This tournament will be played in teams of two with a registration fee of $50 per team. The official tournament rules and signup sheet can be found at LernerAndRowe.com. Participants can also easily pay their team's registration fee online.
Other family fun highlights of the cornhole tournament include live music from NAWTY (one of Northwest Indiana's favorite local bands), delicious food options prepared by Big Rig BBQ that bring both the heat and the meat, and chilled adult beverages found in the beer tent. Lastly, the kiddos can enjoy a mini pumpkin carving contest, apple cider, and yummy treats!
Attorney Glen Lerner shares why the law firm decided to host a cornhole tournament: "We're so excited for our first annual cornhole tournament. Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is more than just a law firm, and we show that through our charitable events like the backpack giveaway and turkey giveaway. However, we wanted to find another way to give back to the community, thank them for their support, and do so in a fun way. What better way than to host a cornhole tournament with a big cash prize! We hope people will enter a team and come out to enjoy a fun evening with family and friends."
If you have any questions or need help signing-up, please contact our Outreach Director, Arianna Baiz, by calling 312-590-2634 or emailing abaiz@lernerandrowe.com.
More About Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys
Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm in representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Indiana, Arizona, Nevada, California, Washington, Oregon, Illinois, New Mexico, and Tennessee. The law firm's continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.
For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships, as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.
For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys in Indiana, please call 219-227-4993. To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys on Twitter and Instagram, or become a fan of its Facebook page.
Also, visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the many other community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.
Arianna Baiz, Outreach Director, Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys, (312) 590-2634, abaiz@lernerandrowe.com
