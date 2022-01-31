SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lerner and Rowe Gives Back hosts its 9th Annual Charity Golf Classic on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the McCormick Ranch Golf Club in Scottsdale, AZ. 100% of funds raised will be given back to support local charities throughout Arizona. Last year the foundation raised $518,000 from their 8th Annual Charity Golf Classic. This year's goal is set even higher to help increase the positive impact among local communities and groups.
2022 Charity Golf Classic
"As we prepare for our 9th Annual Charity Golf Classic, our team looks back with gratitude at the continuous support and generosity of individuals, event sponsors, community partners, volunteers, and vendors. Together, our joined resources help raise funds that are used for the greater good to bring light and hope to those in need," stated Kevin Rowe, founder of Lerner and Rowe Gives Back.
In addition to an afternoon of collaboration and giving back, Lerner and Rowe Gives Back's 9th Annual Charity Golf Classic will feature tons of swag items for each golfer, thirst-quenching libations, and lunch.
Golfer foursomes and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Learn how to get involved at LernerAndRoweGivesBack.com, or contact Cindy Ernst by calling 602-952-3115 or via email at cernst@lernerandrowe.com.
More about Lerner and Rowe
Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm in representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Arizona, Tennessee, Nevada, California, Washington, Oregon, Indiana, and New Mexico. The law firm's continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.
For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.
For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys, please call 602-977-1990. To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter and Instagram, or like their Facebook page. Also, be sure to visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the many other community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.
