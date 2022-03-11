PHOENIX, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is now the official personal injury law firm of Phoenix Rising FC, the club announced today.
The partnership with the Phoenix-based Injury Law Firm will include social media contests hosted by Lerner and Rowe for each home game. Lerner and Rowe will also create co-branded items and give away merchandise to show its support of Rising fans.
"Glen and I both played soccer at the collegiate level," said founder Kevin Rowe. "Our love of the game makes this partnership with Phoenix Rising FC an exciting opportunity for our team. As the official personal injury firm of Phoenix Rising, we all have one thing in common – winning!"
Rising and Lerner and Rowe also share a desire to give back to the local community. The partnership includes plans to support community activities and develop players at the youth level.
"Rising positively impacts local youth soccer players through its elite player development platform," said Kevin Rowe. "We're proud to partner with Phoenix Rising knowing its professional academy is committed to providing the very best culture, learning environment, and methodology to expedite the development of young players so they can reach their full potential."
More About Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys
Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Arizona, Nevada, California, Illinois, Indiana, New Mexico, and Tennessee. The law firm's continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.
For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.
For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys in Mesa, please call 602-977-1900. To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter and Instagram, or become a fan of its Facebook page. Also, visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the many other community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.
About Phoenix Rising FC
Phoenix Rising FC is the highest-level professional soccer franchise in Arizona history. Established in 2016, the club won the 2020 and 2018 Western Conference Titles as well as the USL Championship's 2019 Regular Season Title. Rising holds the record for the longest win streak in American professional soccer history (20 matches). It is owned by legendary Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker, Didier Drogba, Advantage Sports Union CEO, Alex Zheng, celebrated MLB pitcher, Brandon McCarthy, club governor Berke Bakay and an impressive collection of local business leaders and international celebrities.
Phoenix Rising FC plays in the USL Championship, the largest Division 2 professional league in the world. For season tickets or more information call 623-594-9606 or visit PHXRisingFC.com. You can also follow the team on Facebook (PHXRisingFC), Twitter (@PHXRisingFC), Instagram (@PHXRisingFC) and YouTube (PhoenixRisingFootballClub) or by downloading the Official Team App in the App Store or Google Play.
Media Contact
Kevin Rowe, Esq., Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys, 602-977-1900, krowe@lernerandrowe.com
SOURCE Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys