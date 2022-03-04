LAS VEGAS, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phoenix-based Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys are partnering with Brennan Poole, onboard the #47 Chevrolet Camaro, for the NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Las Vegas and Phoenix. Lerner & Rowe is a personal injury attorney law firm, and has been featured on major news networks across the United States. Lerner & Rowe has also previously partnered with Mike Harmon Racing, and is excited to do so again.
"Just like all the pilots on the Mike Harmon Racing team, our award-winning personal injury team shares their drive to do whatever it takes to win." Kevin Rowe continues, "We are also proud to once again sponsor Mike Harmon's crew and wish them all the best for a triumphant 2022."
Brennan Poole excitedly states " Looking forward to heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the 47 team and having Lerner and Rowe on board."
The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Las Vegas for the Alsco Uniforms 300, on Saturday, March 5th. The race begins at 4:30 PM EST, and will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1. The following race at Phoenix will take place on Saturday, March 12th, and begins at 5:30 PM EST. It will also be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.
More About Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys
Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Nevada, Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, New Mexico, and Tennessee. The law firm's continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.
For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.
For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys in Las Vegas, please call 702-877-1500. To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter and Instagram, or become a fan of its Facebook page. Also, visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the many other community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.
