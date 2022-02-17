LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys sponsors the return of Tuff-N-Uff: The Future Stars of MMA on Friday, March 4 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. inside of Circa Resort & Casino's "Fight Warehouse." As Tuff-N-Uff: The Future Stars of MMA's longest standing sponsor, the Las Vegas law firm is pleased to further share in the excitement of the evening by donating 20 Tuff-N-Uff tickets to the Police Athletic League (PAL) of Southern Nevada's Youth MMA program to treat the parents of these great kids to a fun night out at the fights.
After a two year break, Tuff-N-Uff returns with a stacked fight card to include a highly anticipated main event that features two MMA veterans, Hawai'i fan-favorite Maki 'Coconut Bombs' Pitolo versus Fernando 'The Menifee Maniac' Gonzalez. The main professional MMA card will also include Dana White's Contender Series competitor and Tuff-N-Uff champion Sherrard 'Thriller' Blackledge and The Ultimate Fighter cast member and Tuff-N-Uff Champion Ryder 'The Rhino' Newman.
"For the past 10 years we've been pleased to sponsor and support Tuff-N-Uff: The Future Stars of MMA. As such, we are excited for the return of these professional MMA events in Las Vegas and the opportunity to give local parents a much deserved fun night out cheering on these star athletes," said Glen Lerner.
Tickets for this 21 and over event may be purchased online at circalasvegas.com. More details about the Police Athletic League's Youth Mixed Martial Art Program may be found at pallvmpd.com.
About Tuff-N-Uff
Tuff-N-Uff was formed in 1994 for the purpose of promoting combat sports and building the "Future Stars of MMA." Over the years, Tuff-N-Uff has worked with and developed relationships with some of the biggest names in the martial arts world and made history on several occasions. Realizing the need for an amateur MMA program where students can hone their skills and demonstrate them in front of a live audience in a safe environment has been a challenging task. After lobbying the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Tuff-N-Uff was granted permission to conduct the first amateur MMA event in the state of Nevada. Visit tuffnuff.com to learn more about the organization, sponsorship opportunities, future events, and how to watch select fights from previous events.
About Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys
Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Nevada, Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, New Mexico, and Tennessee. The law firm's continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.
For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.
For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys in Las Vegas, please call 702-877-1500. To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter and Instagram, or become a fan of its Facebook page. Also, visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the many other community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.
