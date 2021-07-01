LUXEMBOURG, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, LGP1 announces that multi-award winning studio, Centurion Entertainment, is joining the team as partners. They oversee and support in all video related aspects of the platform, ranging from the development of the format, to the production of the show, to post-production and editing.
LGP1 (https://letsgoplayer1.show/) engages the public with fully interactive gamification based on reality show dynamics, while offering unique multi-POV content that captures all the drama and excitement that is missed on traditional platforms. The added thrill of direct eliminations based on the secret votes of their own teammates, and the use of fully interactive gamification directly interfacing with the public, enable it to capitalize on highly engaging video content full of conflict and resolution. Thus, bridging the gap between competitive gaming and the factual-entertainment talent-competition format.
Centurion (https://www.centurion.lu/) began its journey in 1987 to create and produce award winning content on both the big screens and the little ones. In addition to their highly-successful motion picture operations, they produce a diverse range of television programming each year that they distribute to such outlets as Disney and Netflix, among other British and American Networks, and have become a regular supplier to Sky Television in the UK. To date, Centurion has amassed two Golden Globe Awards, and an additional nomination; two Primetime Emmy Awards, and a further four nominations; two Christopher Awards; the Golden Raven and the Pegasus Audience Award at the Brussels International Festival of Fantasy Film; two nominations for the A.C.E. Award for best original program; and a further seven awards and eleven nominations.
Jordan Reeve, Director of Centurion, states: "We have been a part of LGP1's development from an early stage and it truly provides a great platform for both competitive gaming and the spectacle that accompanies it. This is an incredible opportunity to unify the drama and the conflict, and display it to the masses during this new age of sports that is upon us. I believe LGP1 is at the forefront of the global evolution in online gaming."
Marco Prinzi, founder of LGP1, declares: "We could not be any happier with our partners - Centurion. Not only they truly grasp the aesthetic and culture behind our platform, but their outstanding track record and 35-year experience in storytelling implies that no one will be able to capture the drama and conflict better. They thoroughly understand the medium, and hence are paramount for us to achieve our goal of bridging the gap with the traditional format."
Stay tuned for other exciting news about new partners, how to participate in the open selection tournament, and a lot more.
Media Contact
Marco Prinzi, LGP1 SA, +39 3662296870, info@letsgoplayer1.show
SOURCE LGP1 SA