DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life Electric Vehicles (Life EV), a local manufacturer praised for their high-quality electric bikes and exceptional customer service, will be offering customers a steal this Saint Patrick's Day weekend. Bike enthusiasts won't want to miss this sale of Life EV's premier trail e-bike Phantom XR at a significant discount.
The Phantom XR is a customer favorite electric mountain bike because of its sleek design, impressive durability, and vast versatility. The bike is perfect for both in-town commuters and off-road mountain biking.
Customers praise the Phantom series by Life EV with a five-star rating for its impressive quality and performance. The bike boasts a sturdy, yet lightweight design, and customizable components making it the perfect choice for street use. The bike travels at up to 20 MPH and is legal in all 50 states. The bike battery boasts an impressive lifespan of 35 miles per charge.
Versatility takes center stage with the Phantom XR's triple aluminum rims and 26" x 1.95" all-terrain tires. These components allow the bike to perform exceptionally off-road for mountain bikers.
The Phantom XR is available in two color options, including a sleek black matte or silver brushed aluminum frame. The Phantom XR, valued at $1,499, will be offered at a discounted price of only $1,099.
This deal won't last long. Bike seekers can take advantage of the discounted price from March 17-20 by using code LUCK100 at checkout. Life EV provides customers with free shipping on all e-bikes.
Life EV is proud to provide bike enthusiasts in South Florida and throughout the United States with high-quality, well-constructed electric bikes at affordable prices.
More About Life Electric Vehicles
Life Electric Vehicles was founded in 2018 and is a fast-growing US-based electric vehicle developer, manufacturer, and distributor. Life Electric Vehicles is home to a team of highly trained and qualified individuals who are making continuous improvements in the industry, already acquiring numerous trademarks and patents approvals.
Life Electric Vehicles is proud to provide consumers with innovative, high-quality light electric vehicles (LEVs) for recreational use and short-distance travel. They are revolutionizing industries with their electric vehicles, battery-powered electric vehicle drivetrains, and upcoming marine electric propulsion systems.
Life Electric Vehicles stand behind their quality LEVs with a mission to reduce our carbon footprints while helping consumers save on transportation costs. Learn more about their quality innovative light vehicles at https://www.lifeelectricvehicles.com.
Media Contact
Natella Nabieva, Life Electric Vehicles, 866-999-4736, natella.nabieva@exults.com
SOURCE Life Electric Vehicles